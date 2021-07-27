TROY, Mont. - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER for Kilbrennan Lake Road near Troy. Residents are being asked to immediately leave the area.
Incident Management Team says the South Yaak Fire has taken a turn and is making significant runs back toward Kilbrennan Lake Road.
Affected residents in that area will be contacted personally by deputies, and a CODE RED notification has been completed.
The Eastside Road evacuation order remains in effect.
Eastside Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road are closed to residents and the general public until further notice.
The area is being patrolled by sheriff’s deputies.
For the safety of firefighters and the public, the Kootenai National Forest enacted an area closure that includes: O'Brien Creek Road (752), North Fork O'Brien Creek (2380), Kilbrennan Lake Road (2394), Eastside Road, (Lincoln County 176), and the Kilbrennan Lake Campground.
The current closure order and map can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov.
The South Yaak Fire is burning approximately four miles northwest of Troy.
It was reported at approximately .25 acres on the south slope of Yaak Mountain. However, it quickly grew. On July 20, Great Basin Type 2 Incident Management Team #4 took command of the fire.
On July 23, it grew about 400 acres after a log rolled down the slope, scattering embers which quickly turned to flames that ran back up the hill.
The fire is reportedly 10% contained and 1,523 acres in size.