Mandatory evacuations, pre-evacuation warnings in place near Woods Creek Fire

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. - Mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation warnings are in place beginning Wednesday near the Woods Creek Fire burning near White Sulphur Springs.
Mandatory evacuations are in place in the areas of Upper Duck Creek Road, Upper Gurnett Creek Road and Dry Gulch Road.
Pre-evacuation warnings are in place in the areas east of Highway 284 from Duck Creek Road to Gravely Lane, Ambush Drive, Battle Drive and Upper Confederate Road.
The Red Cross has evacuation services available at the Trailhead Church on Highway 287 north of Townsend for residents who were displaced due to the mandatory evacuation, according to a release from the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office.