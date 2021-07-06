MISSOULA, Mont. – Effective immediately, Missoula County fire protection agencies are raising fire danger in the area to "very high," due to hot, dry conditions.
There are no fire restrictions in place in the County at this time, but outdoor burning by permit remains closed in the county and in surrounding counties.
"Very high" fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, and immediately spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity.
The Missoula area experienced 22 new wildland fires this past week, with 14 of those caused by humans, according to a release. The county has had 67 total wildland fires since the beginning of the year, with 80% of those being human caused.
“Double-check to make sure trailer chains aren’t dragging; mow before 10 a.m. and remove rocks from your mowing path; ensure chainsaws and other equipment have approved spark arrestors; weld on a paved, enclosed area; always have a fire extinguisher ready; and always, ALWAYS, make sure that your campfire is DEAD OUT! Drown, stir, drown some more, then feel. If it is too hot to touch, then it is too hot to leave. One less spark is one less wildfire,” requests DNRC Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention Specialist Kristin Mortenson.
Residents and visitors are urged to use extra caution when outdoors due to the dry fuels. You can visit www.MTFireInfo.org to learn of fire restrictions that are in place throughout Montana.
For more information on fire prevention visit www.MCFPA.org. Recreators are also encouraged to visit www.BeOutdoorSafe.org to plan a safe, fun visit to our incredible Montana wilds.