MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County officials are closely monitoring fire conditions in the county ahead of Fourth of July fireworks.
Missoula County is currently in high fire danger in contrast to other Montana counties that are in very high to extreme fire danger.
Missoula County officials remind residents in a release fireworks are always banned within Missoula city limits, all U.S. Forest Service lands, in city and county parks and County-managed recreation areas and at all Fish, Wildlife and Parks fishing access sites.
However, county officials are keeping a close watch on the fire situation. A multi-agency coalition of fire and emergency management officials determine if the county hits the benchmark to order fire restrictions, and Missoula County said they will act appropriately depending on their suggestions.
Anyone responsible for starting a wildfire is responsible for the cost extinguishing it which could cost millions of dollars, according to Missoula County. County commissioners and emergency officials trust the public will be careful when lighting fireworks where they are legal.
To report a fireworks violation, call 406-258-4850.