MISSOULA, Mont. - Due to increasing temperatures and drying vegetation, wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) are raising fire danger within Missoula County to "high", effective Tuesday, June 29.
"High" fire danger means that dry grasses and needles ignite easily and fires can spread rapidly and may be difficult to control.
In a release, MCFPA says unattended campfires are likely to escape. You should always attend your campfire and use established fire rings, and completely drown your campfire with water, stir the coals and embers, then drown again and make sure the campfire is cool to the touch. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.
Recreational fires are illegal within Missoula City limits. Additionally, outdoor burning by permit is closed in Missoula County, effective Tuesday, June 29.
Beginning June 30, you can check current Montana fire restrictions at www.mtfireinfo.org.
As we approach the 4th of July, this is a reminder that fireworks are illegal within the City of Missoula, including Fort Missoula Regional Park and on all public lands.
You can visit MCFPA.org to learn more about outdoor burning seasons, fireworks safety and rules, and other fire prevention tips in Missoula County.