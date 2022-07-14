MISSOULA — With fire season underway, it’s important to know how to be prepared for the smoke that comes with them.

has already reached 'unhealthy' levels of smoke . This means that the elderly, children, smokers and those with heart and lung diseases should limit their time outside. Missoula

The Missoula City-County Health Department’s Air Quality Specialist, Sarah Coefield said it’s just the start of what will be a 'smoky' summer season.

"This is the earliest that we've seen regular smoke coming into Missoula County and a lot of these fires will be happening until it snows,” Coefield said.

She said the smoke will most likely get worse.