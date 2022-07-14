MISSOULA — With fire season underway, it’s important to know how to be prepared for the smoke that comes with them.
July 12-18 is Climate Smart Missoula’s ‘Wildfire Smoke Ready’ week, an initiative that gives Missoulians tips and tricks on staying healthy during wildfire season.
Missoula has already reached 'unhealthy' levels of smoke. This means that the elderly, children, smokers and those with heart and lung diseases should limit their time outside.
The Missoula City-County Health Department’s Air Quality Specialist, Sarah Coefield said it’s just the start of what will be a 'smoky' summer season.
"This is the earliest that we've seen regular smoke coming into Missoula County and a lot of these fires will be happening until it snows,” Coefield said.
She said the smoke will most likely get worse.
"We're going to be seeing, really on a daily basis, is this smoke coming and hitting us kind of overnight into the morning, because we're downwind from a lot of fires,” she said.
But, there are precautions you can take to stay safe, and it all starts inside your home.
"You can just put in a portable air cleaner to create a clean room in that building or your home. You can make your own air cleaner with a box fan and a furnace filter. If you have forced air in your home, you can put in a more efficient furnace filter and run that fan through your furnace to clean the air in your home,” she said.
Coefield added that you should limit your time outside, because breathing in smoke can worsen asthma, COPD, cause headaches, upset stomach, stinging eyes and throat.
However, she said the effects of smoke don’t stop there.
"Unfortunately, because your body is busy trying to use it's immune system trying to fend off particles, it's less affective against infectious diseases,” she said.
That includes diseases like COVID-19.
"Last year, from the wildfires in California, they found that people who had COVID-19 in that smoky bend were more likely to succumb to the disease than if there had not been wildfire smoke,” she said.
Coefield said if you have to go outside for a long period of time, you should wear an N-95 face mask, not a cloth face mask.
To track air quality levels in and around Missoula, visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's website.
For more tips and tricks, visit Climate Smart Missoula’s website.
Article posted July 21, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.