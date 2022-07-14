Money-saving tips on keeping your car smoke free

MONTANA - Fires can bring smoke that is not only bad for your health, but could impact how well your car runs.

Even when fires are put out and the sky is clear, smoke could still be in your car, specifically in your engine and cabin filters.

The cabin air filter keeps the inside of your car clean from things like smoke and other debris while driving.

It's time to change it if you either notice a funky odor while you're driving or if your air conditioning isn't flowing as well.

Under your hood, your engine needs clean air to work properly. The more dirt and debris that gets in it, the harder it has to work, which can ultimately shorten its life.

Both filters are equally important, and are even more so right now with all the smoke we've been seeing.

Mike Hook at the Ford Service Center shared how routinely changing your filters has a lasting impact.

"Just like we brush our teeth at home, we have to do that to prevent cavities," Hook said. "We don't wait until the dentist says, 'Welp, now we have cavities.' We need to be preventative. We can certainly replace these... better we replace your filters and not your engine.

Crews should be checking your filters every time you get your car serviced.

Hook added with all this smoke we're seeing this year, filters could be changed as much as every five thousand miles, especially if you're near fires.

To change your filter, you can either visit a shop or do it yourself.

Changing your filter can be really easy and costs about 15 to 20 dollars.

You can buy the filter for your car's make and model online, much cheaper than at the shop or dealership.

After receiving the filter, search for a tutorial of your car's year and model into YouTube. There are thousands of tutorials out there for you to do this on your own.

You only need the correct Allen wrench or a screwdriver, and maybe 20 minutes.

Article posted August 19, 2021