ROUNDUP- An evacuation shelter has been opened by the Montana Red Cross as multiple wildfires in the area have forced people from their homes.
Montana Red Cross says the evacuation center is located at the Roundup Community Center, 700 3rd Street West, and Red Cross responders will provide families with water, snacks and information as well as connect them with community resources.
Masks are required at the evacuation center.
If you have a large animal, the Red Cross says the Musselshell County Fairgrounds is available to take them, and Homestead Vet Services is accepting small pets.