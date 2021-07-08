Update, July 9 at 6:57 pm:
As of an update from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Friday evening, a new closure order is in place for the Balsinger and Iron Mine fires.
The trail closures apply to all National Forest System trails and roads, including those segments from the Taylor Hills trailhead on the Divide Road (Forest Service Road #839) to the Belt Park Connector (Forest Service Road #6511), including trails #304, #305, #315, #344, and #343. The entire length of the Old Divide Road #253 is closed.
“We are using a full suppression strategy to manage these fires that are currently burning west of the White Sulphur, Monarch, and Neihart communities,” said Agency Administrator and District Ranger Carol Hatfield. “With many large incidents nationwide, resources are spread thin.”
According to the update, the Balsinger Fire is now estimated at 60 acres, the Ellis Fire is estimated at 110 acres, the Iron Mines Fire is less than an acre and smoldering.
Update, July 9 at 11:59 am:
As of Friday morning, the Balsinger Fire is still estimated at 50 acres.
Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest gave an update on the fire Friday morning, saying the Balsinger Fire and two other fires in the Belt Creek White Sulphur Ranger District, the Ellis Fire which is 110 acres and the Iron Mines Fire which is less than an acre large, are being managed together.
A fourth fire reported Thursday evening, named the Den Gulch Fire or the Middle Fire, is no longer a concern according to the update.
Previous coverage:
BELT PARK, Mont. - Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said they were made aware of a forest fire near Belt Park.
The fire, named the Balsinger Fire, is estimated to be 100 acres large as of 6:20 p.m., and six sheriff’s deputies are in the area conducting fire evacuation warning orders in Belt Park. The sheriff’s office will handle evacuation warnings and orders.
According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the fire started near the South Pilgrim Trailhead, and pre-evacuation has been ordered for the west side of Belt Park subdivision to Highway 89 and all of the Deer Creek Estates subdivision.
The fire is active on all fronts and the Forest Service is Actively Fighting the fire with one tanker and one helicopter.
Rural Fire Mutual Aid Response is in progress.
For updates on the Balsinger Fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov.
Article updated at 7:12 p.m. with a correction from Jesse Slaughter saying evacuation warnings were given out.