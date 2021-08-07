WHITE SULHPUR SPRINGS, Mont. - A new fire west of White Sulphur Springs has been documented as human-caused.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest reports the Needle Fire started Saturday morning shortly after 8:00 am and is burning about 10 miles west of White Sulphur Springs.
As of 6:52 pm Saturday, the fire is 2,852 acres large.
Many irrigated fields and the smith river are between the fire and White Sulphur Springs, and at this time there is no immediate threat to the town according to the report.
People in the area can expect to see smoke.