MISSOULA, Mont. - A fire located about 1 and a half miles northeast of Lolo Pass on the Montana/Idaho state line is being reported.

Lolo National Forest reports firefighters and air resources are actively responding to the new fire start on the Missoula Ranger District.

The fire, named the Lee Creek Fire, is in the vicinity of Wagon Mountain and is currently 1.3 acres in size.

A Type 1 Hotshot Crew is initiating suppression actions on the ground with assistance from two Type 1 helicopters conducting water bucket drops.

The water drops have been effective in slowing forward spread of the fire according to the report.

