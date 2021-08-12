POLSON, Mont. - Areas surrounding the Boulder 2700 Fire east of Polson have entered new pre-evacuation stages Thursday morning.
According to the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department's (FP/YBFD) Facebook post, Finley Point and the area south of Mahood Lane and Ski Doo Creek are entering stage 1 evacuations--residents in these areas should get ready to evacuate if needed.
the Lake County Sheriff has reduced the stage 3 evacuation in the area of Highway 35 from mile markers nine to 11 to stage 2. These residents should be ready to evacuate in the event fire activity worsens.
FP/YBFD said Highway 35 has reopened to limited traffic, only allowing local traffic through at a speed limit of 35-miles-per-hour.
The Montana Department of Transportation is still escorting local traffic with pilot cars from mile-markers nine to 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Drivers should use caution in this area due the safety risks such as suppression and tree felling activities, rolling rocks and debris, smoke, firefighter engines and crew vehicles, aircraft and utility vehicles. FP/YBFD instructs drivers to not stop in this area due to the safety risks.
Sawyers may be clearing trees along the highway corridor--there may be backed up traffic in these areas during operations.
Utility workers are continuing to fix the power and internet outages.
The fire is currently sized at 2,072 acres and is 36 percent contained. FP/YBFD said in their latest update there was mild fire activity, but smoldering patches are there in sunny areas of the fire.
There is a temporary flight restriction over the fire to minimize the effects on aircraft efforts--these restrictions include unmanned aircraft systems or drones.