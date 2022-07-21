UPDATE AT 4:15 PM:

The intersections of Overland Rd. and Hauser Dam Rd. as well as Overland Rd. and Timber Trail Dr. are currently blocked due to a fire.

Evacuations are still in place, and the public is asked to stay away.

UPDATE AT 2:52 PM:

Evacuations are underway in the north hills of Helena, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton announced.

The following areas are under evacuation:

All residents east of 3485 Overland Rd.

All of Autobahn

Timber Trail

Areas north of Overland and Hauser Rd. and Country Side Rd.

Roads listed above are closed to anyone but fire apparatus. Mutual aid has bee requested from Tri-Lakes fire from surrounding volunteer fire departments.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

HELENA, Mont. - Multiple agencies are responding to Hauser Dam Rd. due to a fire in the area according to the Lewis and Clark County / City of Helena 911 Center.

People are asked to avoid the area and to not call 9-1-1 to report smoke or ask for information about the fire.

We will provide updates as we learn more about this fire.