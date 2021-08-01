LODGE GRASS, Mont. - An individual has been charged with arson for intentionally setting a fire that burned a shed and threatened multiple structures and homes.
The Exit 530 Fire burned a shed in an open field Saturday evening just east of Lodge Grass the BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency reported.
The fire moved through 24 acres of grass and brush into coulees, where it reportedly jumped the Little Big Horn River.
BIA crews worked the Exit 530 fire until midnight Saturday and returned Sunday morning to do heavy mop up in cottonwoods by the Little Bighorn River.
As of Sunday morning, the fire is 20% contained.
An initial attack included help from the Forty Mile Hutterite colony, Lodge Grass Volunteer Fire Department, and PF Fire resources as well as two BIA engines and our helicopter and helitack.
Overnight, the area was watched over by Lodge Grass Volunteer Fire Department.
“It really worked out that BIA Police were right there,” said fire investigator Will Wiggins, visiting from BIA Michigan Agency.
According to the report, the fire was intentionally set, and charges are being filed.
The BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency noted that since July 27, BIA Crow firefighters have responded to eight smaller new human-caused fires.
“High temps in Crow revisit 96 degrees Sunday and 99 Monday,” the update reads. “Even with a 40% chance of locally heavy showers Tuesday night, temperatures return to 96 degrees by Thursday. Our grass and Wolf Mountains are still extremely dry.”