POLSON, Mont. - Community members and organizations are arranging donations going towards firefighting supplies and evacuees surrounding the Boulder 2700 Fire burning near Polson.
According to the Polson Montana Chamber of Commerce's Facebook post, Alpine Design is donating 100 percent of proceeds from the First Friday Floral wraps to the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department. Customers may also order a fresh bouquet and they will match donations.
The Mission Valley Christian Academy is organizing firefighter supply donations beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. The Polson Montana Chamber of Commerce said MVCA brought numerous truckloads of supply donations to firefighters, more than what the on-locations command center can store. MCVA will store any further donations and will bring them to firefighters as they need them.
Life Savers Animal Rescue is organizing housing arrangements for evacuated community members to stay with their pets and for temporary lodging of small animals and livestock. The Polson Montana Chamber of Commerce said they have received more donations than they have space to keep, but they will request more donations once they need them. Anyone who was evacuated and is in need of housing animals may go to the Red Cross Center in-person, call LSAR main rescue number at 676-4200 or send them a Facebook message.
The Polson Montana Chamber of Commerce and the Elks Club are offering breakfast to evacuees at the Elks Club on Main Street in Downtown Polson Monday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
There will be a community meeting on the fire held at the Linderman Gym via Zoom Monday at 6:30 p.m. The Polson Red Cross Facebook page will post information regarding the meeting, donation requests and updates from now on.