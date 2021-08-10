HELENA, Mont. - The Office of the Governor sent a release following a wildland fire briefing from state fire management officials.
According to the release, as of around 9:00 am Tuesday, Aug. 10, there are 24 large fire incidents in Montana.
Since January 1, there have been over 1,930 fire starts in Montana burning around 624,000 acres, with over 140,000 acres burned since Aug. 3 due to new fire starts and growth of existing fires.
There have been 129 new fire starts reported since the last wildland fire briefing a week before.
An estimated 48 residences have been lost this year to date, and about 260 people are currently displaced from their homes due to evacuation orders officials estimate.
As of this update, the top priority fire in the state is the Harris Mountain Fire, which is 31,591 acres large and 43% contained.
Officials estimate that nearly $28.6 million from the Fire Suppression Fund have been spent fighting fire since the start of the state’s current fiscal year.