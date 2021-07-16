THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
GALLATIN COUNTY HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY
FOR MORGAN RODEAN RUSSELL. MORGAN IS A 31 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE,
5 FEET 6 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHING 130 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES AND
BLACK HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN BILLINGS ON JULY 4TH, WEARING A
WHITE TEE SHIRT UNDER A BLACK TEE SHIRT WITH AN MCM LOGO ON IT,
BLACK TIGHTS, CONVERSE SHOES, AND CARRYING A GRAY AND BLACK
PURSE. MORGAN HAS NOT KEPT SCHEDULED MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS OR
CONTACTED FAMILY, WHICH IS UNUSUAL. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER
WELLBEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON MORGAN RUSSELL, PLEASE
CONTACT GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-582-2121 OR CALL
911.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Broadwater, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Gallatin,
Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and
Silver Bow counties in effect until 800 AM on July 17, 2021, due to
increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional fires.
This alert will be updated again at 800 AM on July 17.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard has occurred or may occur in the near future.
As of 800AM, Particulate levels in Frenchtown are Unhealthy
As of 800AM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls,
Hamilton, Helena, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 800AM, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Cut Bank,
Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Seeley Lake are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else
should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli,
and Silver Bow counties in effect until 800 AM on July 17, 2021, due
to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional
fires. This alert will be updated again at 800AM on July 17.
