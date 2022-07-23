UPDATE: The Montana Wildfire Dashboard shows fire officials are calling the fire west of Missoula the Polecat Fire.

Just after this information was recorded, fire officials updated the wildfire map to show the fire is now estimated to be about 200 acres in size.

It's also showing the cause of the fire is human.

No evacuations are in place at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

MISSOULA - The Frenchtown Rural Fire District has crews and engines on the scene of multiple fires at the Wye, northwest of Missoula.

Several additional agencies have been called in to help the fires, including:

Missoula Rural Fire Arlee Fire East Missoula Fire Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Montana DNRC Forest Service

At this time, helicopters are working in the area and additional small engine air tankers (SEATS) have been requested. Homes nearby are threatened and homeowners have been notified of the fire. The Greenough Potomac Volunteer Fire Department says residents of Potomac and Greenough will see the smoke over Sheep Mountain and Wisherd Ridge. Those residents are asked not to call 911 to report the smoke. We have a reporter en route to the scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.