UPDATE, JULY 24 AT 10:30 AM:
The Polecat Fire has burned an estimated 345 acres.
According to the Frenchtown Rural Fire District, their crews along with DNRC crews were on the fire over Saturday night to mop up the fire.
At this time, the cause of the fire is reported to be leading to a malfunction with a train and MRL crews were on the scene to safely remove the train from the area.
UPDATE: The Montana Wildfire Dashboard shows fire officials are calling the fire west of Missoula the Polecat Fire.
Just after this information was recorded, fire officials updated the wildfire map to show the fire is now estimated to be about 200 acres in size.
It's also showing the cause of the fire is human.
No evacuations are in place at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
MISSOULA - The Frenchtown Rural Fire District has crews and engines on the scene of multiple fires at the Wye, northwest of Missoula.
Several additional agencies have been called in to help the fires, including:
