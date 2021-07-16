Police, firefighters investigating fire reports in Pleasant View community
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula firefighters and police are investigating fires and fire starters reported in the Pleasant View community of Missoula. 

The Missoula Police Department posted on Facebook preliminary investigation points out the fires have child involvement; however, the investigation is ongoing. 

MPD said they and Missoula Fire Department understand the worry over the fires amid hot and dry temperatures.

Anyone with information regarding the fires is asked to call 406-552-6210.

MPD will update with more information on the investigation as it becomes available. 

