The following is a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
SEELEY LAKE, MT-Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks issued a temporary closure on Monday on a portion of the Marshall Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located northwest of the town of Seeley Lake.
The closure comes at the recommendation of the Colt Fire incident management team in the interest of public and firefighter safety.
The closure impacts approximately 7,500 acres of the 25,000-acre WMA. The Colt Fire continues to burn on a small portion of the WMA and on lands to the north.
Some forest access roads to the WMA are also closed. Find out the latest on the Colt Fire and related closures here: inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/mtmts-colt-fire.
FWP recommends that anyone recreating in the area use extreme caution and be aware of changing conditions and potential expanded closures.
For the latest restrictions and closures on FWP-managed lands and waterbodies, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.