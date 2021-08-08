BIG TIMBER, Mont. - A wildfire has been reported on the Trout Creek Ranch on Trout Creek in Stillwater County.
According to the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office, the fire started in Stillwater County and has now jumped Cliff Swallows and is headed northwest into the Stockade and West Bridger Creek Area.
A pre-evacuation notice has been issued for Bridger Creek, West Bridger Creek area and Stockade Road near Greycliff, Montana.
There is currently no evacuation order for Sweet Grass County as of 5:30 pm, however, if you see flames or believe you are in danger, you are asked to take appropriate action.