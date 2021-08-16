Fire Mode

HELENA, Mont. - DNRC and local resources are working a 50-acre fire, located 10 miles north of Avon.

The Powell County Sheriff's Office says pre-evacuation notifications have been made to some residents in the Warm Springs Creek area.

According to fireweatheravalanche.org, the Mannix Park Fire started at 3:53 p.m. Monday and is burning with high spread potential.

