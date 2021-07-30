Closed sign - Vault photo

KALISPELL, Mont. - Private timberlands throughout northwest Montana will shut down to the public due to severe fire danger beginning Aug. 2.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 posted on Facebook the following will be closed:

  • Green Diamond Resource Company
  • SPP Montana, Flathead Ridge Ranch
  • MKH Montana
  • F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber
  • Stimson Lumber Company

The closures include firewood cutting, nonmotorized use and walk-in use.

The closures will remain in place until further notice depending on when fire conditions get better.

