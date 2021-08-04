Psychologists offer mental health check-ins for evacuees

POLSON, Mont. - Having to evacuate in the middle of the night and then be displaced from your home for so long, not knowing what will be left to come back to, we can't begin to imagine how evacuees of the Boulder 2700 fire are feeling. That's why local psychologists are here to help.
Clinical psychologists will be at Linderman Elementary School every evening between 4 and 6 p.m., along with sporadically throughout the day.
You do not need to be a resident at the shelter to have a check-in.
Psychologists from Tribal Behavioral Health are helping evacuees process what's going on and providing support.
Clinical psychologist Desiree Fox shared it's important for folks to talk things out, even with a friend, because keeping it in can make people even more stressed.
"If you're really stressed out, if you have a lot on your mind, it just helps to get it out," Fox said. "If you don't have someone to talk to in person, you can give someone a call, or writing it down, kind of journaling style if you feel like your mind is just really scattered, making a list... things like that can be really, really helpful."
The psychologists are also coaching people on how to calm down with breathing exercises which especially help with anxiety.
For Neil Anderson, this week has been overwhelming at times with lots of waiting and worrying.
"I was pretty scared," Anderson said. "I think I even cried a little bit. Other than that, we're doing what we can. It seems like it's going to be okay, hopefully."
Psychologists will be at the shelter for as long as its open.
