DILLON, Mont. - Firefighters are actively responding to the Goose Fire in the Madison District near Hidden Lake. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.
The reported size of the fire is approximately 13 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
Smoke will be visible in the northeast corner of the Centennial Valley and from the highway south of Ennis, above Hidden Lake.
Madison District AFMO Mike King and District Ranger Dale Olson will meet with area homeowners this evening to share information and answer questions.
If you are a concerned, local land/homeowner who has not received information for the meeting, contact the Madison District Office at (406) 682-4253.