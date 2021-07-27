Public urged not to park cars in tall, dry grass
Photo courtesy of Sanders County Wildland Fire Information/Facebook

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Wildfire experts are urging people to not park their cars in tall, dry grass to avoid starting a wildfire.

According to a Facebook post from Sanders County Wildland Fire Information, people have been reportedly stopping at the side of the road to take pictures of the Thorne Creek Fire burning near Thompson Falls. However, doing so may potentially start a fire because the undercarriage of cars are are hot.

To avoid starting a wildfire, be observant of where you're parking and look for a safe place to park. 

