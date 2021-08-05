PHILLIPSBURG, Mont. - A Red Flag Warning was implemented Thursday due to projected afternoon thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 50 mph.
People are asked to avoid the area surrounding the 212 acre Goat Fire, located 11 miles Northeast of Phillipsburg.
The lightning-caused fire, first reported on July 17, remains at 0% containment.
On Wednesday, according to an update, crews made headway in suppression and safe access to and from the fire. Late afternoon winds caused smoldering of finer fuels with a Northwest progression and backing into Granite Creek.
You can find more information on fires in Montana by visiting Montana DEQ - Wildfire Smoke Report (mt.gov).