The Rice fire is currently at 15,515 acres and is 50% contained, and the Snider fire is at 31,588 acres and is 60% contained according to the Montana Department of Natural Resource and Conservation.
An infrared heat source flight was conducted Saturday night over both fires to assist fire managers with locating areas of heat within the fire’s perimeter, and to create maps that were shared at a morning briefing, so crews know where to focus their efforts.
The cottonwood trees along the Tongue River continue to pose challenges with their unpredictability, the DNRC saying cottonwoods can burn from within the tree’s trunk and branches and show no signs until they break off, fall or ignite.
Two helicopters are available to assist where needed.
Crews will continue to secure uncontrolled fireline, meaning no heat 132 feet in from the fire edge, begin mop-up operations, mop-up and secure 132 feet from fire edge, monitor the river bottom for fire and remain ready for initial attack if new fires start in the area
There are currently no closures or evacuations in place.