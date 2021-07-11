MISSOULA, Mont. - Road and trail closures have been issued for the Granite Creek area on the Mountain side of Lolo Pass in response to the BM Hill Fire.
The following are the Lolo National Forest Closures for the BM Hill Fire:
CLOSED ROADS
- Granite Creek Road, National Forest System Road #9942, from milepost 1.9 at junction with North Road #4209 to its junction with road #595.
- Granite Creek Road, National Forest System Road #4200, from milepost 0.9 at the to its end.
CLOSED TRAILS
- Granite Ridge Trail #289, from milepost 0.00 at junction road #4200 to the end.
- State Line Trail #46, from junction with trail #1314 to the junction with road 9942.
The BM Hill fire is reported to be about 200 acres large and is located 10 miles north of Powell Junction.
According to the USDA, the fire’s forward spread is to the northeast towards the Missoula Ranger District on the Lolo National Forest.
At this time, fire managers from both national forests are working to suppress the fire.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Sunday evening.