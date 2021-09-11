Update at 5:17 pm:
At this time residents of Sonoma Dr. are allowed to go back home the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
Roads near the fire on Nob Hill are being reopened and all sheriff units are clear of the fire incident according to the sheriff’s office.
HELENA, Mont. - People are being asked to avoid the South Hills/Nob Hill area due to a reported fire.
Lewis and Clark County / City of Helena 911 Center reports multiple agencies are responding to the fire and people are asked to stay away so responding units may access the fire.
Anyone in the area is also told not to call 9-1-1 unless your property or life is in danger as they do not have any information on the fire at this time.