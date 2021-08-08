HELENA, Mont. - Just before 4:00 pm Saturday a fire broke out at the Dam Bar.
Units were on scene just minutes after receiving the page, and the main body of the fire in the kitchen was targeted the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department reports.
An initial attack of the kitchen was effective, however, it was discovered the fire had extended into the attic.
Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department says challenges fighting the fire included warm weather and the building’s construction that made aggressive interior operations too risky to consider.
Crews will be on scene to continue with mop-up.
“Our mutual aid partners, which included pretty much every volunteer department in the Helena Area and St. Peter’s ambulance, were critical to keeping the fire isolated to just the Dam Bar,” the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department said in a post.
iFLYBIGSKY on Facebook got footage of the fire, which you can watch below or by clicking here.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.