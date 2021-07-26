Several Montana counties under air quality alert

MONTANA - Montana health and environmental quality officials ordered an air quality alert in several counties throughout the state Monday.
Air quality has reached "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" to "Unhealthy" in the following counties, according to a release from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the Montana Department of Environmental (DEQ) Quality:
- Beaverhead
- Carbon
- Gallatin
- Lewis and Clark
- Madison
- Missoula
- Park
- Pondera
- Powder River
- Powell
- Ravalli
- Sweet Grass
According to DPHHS and DEQ, Montana's air quality is in the moderate to unhealthy range, with the worst air quality south of the I-90 corridor.
The poorer air quality is due to smoke from a number of wildfires actively burning in the northwestern United States region.
When air quality reaches unhealthy, active children, adults and those with a chronic respiratory or heart disease should stay away from prolonged exertion outside.
DPHHS and DEQ said wildfire pollutants can cause inflammation in the lungs, mess with immune function and create more vulnerability to respiratory infections such as COVID-19.
Groups of people more vulnerable to wildfire smoke exposure include:
- Children
- Senior citizens
- Pregnant women
- Those with chronic health conditions such as heart or lung disease
- Outdoor workers
DPHHS and DEQ said those experiencing homelessness or have restricted healthcare access may also increase vulnerability to wildfire smoke exposure.
Respiratory symptoms caused by wildfire smoke exposure include:
- Dry cough
- Sore throat
- Trouble breathing
Those who are experiencing extreme symptoms such as trouble breathing or chest pain should get medical help immediately by calling 911 or calling the closest emergency center.
DPHHS and DEQ said N95 masks help defend against wildfire smoke particulate matter; however, they must be worn correctly. Wearing filtering facepiece respirators may cause breathing difficulties for certain people, and should therefore, seek advice from healthcare provider before using.
DPHHS and DEQ offers the following advice in their release:
- "Before heading outside for any physical activity, check for air quality updates and pay attention to any hazardous air quality advisories. Air quality information is updated regularly at: TodaysAir.mt.gov
- When wildfires occur, continue to monitor DEQ’s site for changes in air quality.
- Pay attention to visibility. How far can you see in the distance? Looking at visibility can help estimate air quality.
- If the air quality is poor, limit outdoor activities and keep your indoor air clean by keeping all doors and windows shut and setting any air conditioning units to recirculate indoor air.
- Consider using HEPA air cleaners indoors to reduce overall smoke exposure.
- Maintain an adequate supply of food and medication (more than five days).
- If you have a chronic lung or heart condition, check with your health care providers before the fire season about precautions to take during smoke events.
- Do not perform any activities that will add to indoor pollution.
- Use the air recirculate feature in vehicles when possible.
- If traveling, be aware of the air quality in the area and have a back-up plan.
- For information about how to protect your health during wildfire season, go to dphhs.mt.gov/airquality"