Update at 1:16 pm:
An update from the Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD ) says several family pets were lost in the fire.
At this time, Red Cross is working with the family of six to meet immediate needs as they lost everything.
Crews rescued two ferrets that were found in the basement of the house, and they were taken by personnel to the Pet Emergency Center in Missoula.
The pets are currently receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.
FRFD says the family is in need of assistance with offsetting emergency veterinary care for the ferrets, Coco and Bean, and those wishing to support the pet care costs can call the Pet Emergency Center at 406-829-9300.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ALBERTON, Mont. - A house in Alberton is a complete loss following a fire Saturday night.
Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD) says the call came in just before midnight and multiple engines responded to the fire on Adams St.
Everyone inside the house made it out safely and medical personnel on scene checked on them.
When crews arrived the house was fully involved and it is considered a complete loss according to FRFD.
Missoula Rural Fire along with Missoula Emergency Services and the Mineral County Sherries Office responded for mutual aid.