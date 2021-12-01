UPDATE DEC. 1 AT 1:19 pm:
During a press conference regarding the fire in the Gibson Flats neighborhood, Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jeremy Jones said 11 structures and 7 garages have been damaged in the fire along with 11 outbuildings.
According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, the cemetery in the area has not been affected by the fire.
As of the press conference Wednesday afternoon, 65 people have checked in with Cascade County Deputies into the Great Falls Central Catholic High School who opened their doors to first responders and those displaced.
If you are displaced by the fire and you are not at the Great Falls Central Catholic High School, you are now asked to contact the Red Cross at 1-800-272-6668.
There are no reported injuries or lives lost at this time, however, Slaughter says a chicken was found deceased.
To help fight the fire, Energy West came out and put a hot tap into a gas line to shut off the gas to homes in the area according to Chief Jones.
Power lines have also burnt down due to the fire, leaving many homes in the area without power.
Sheriff Slaughter asks that if you see a downed line to not approach it and to call 9-1-1.
People are also being told to stay away from the active fire area, after a close call with someone who almost hit a firefighter Slaughter said.
At this time the state fire marshal and arson investigators with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire, which reportedly started in a field before moving into the area.
Sheriff Slaughter noted that even though there are arson investigators looking into the fire, it does not mean the fire was caused by arson.
So far, 112 acres have burned due to the fire.
Crews will continue to be on scene until Thursday according to Chief Jones.
Responding agencies included Vaughn Fire, Sand Coolie Fire, Gore Hill Fire, Belt Rural Fire, Black Eagle Fire, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Montana Air National Guard, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Great Falls Police, Salvation Army, Great Falls EMS, the Red Cross and Cascade Disaster and Emergency Services.
“I just want to thank everyone for coming together, really really fast,” Sheriff Slaughter said. “Middle of the night, zero dark thirty, and all these people are out helping make a difference, so thank you so much for that.”
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 11:00 am:
At this time, Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) says emergency crews are assessing the number of structures impacted by the Gibson Flats Fire.
Due to fire conditions, however, assessments are limited.
Gas in the area has been shut off and crews are working on putting out fire pockets before winds pick up again.
No injuries have been reported and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office and American Red Cross are working to account for everyone in the affected area GFFR reported.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 7:20 A.M.
The fire burning south of Great Falls is threatening several houses and structures, the Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a release.
The fire is burning wood piles and other materials, GFFR said.
Crews are asking people to avoid the Gibson Flats area and the intersection of Twenty-sixth Street and Thirty-third Avenue.
Evacuated residents may seek shelter at Great Falls Central Catholic High School.
Cascade County and the City of Great Falls have opened emergency operations and informed the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Crews are battling a fire in the Gibson Flats area south of Great Falls.
The fire is located on Thirty-third Avenue South between Twenty-sixth and Twenty-ninth Street.
Great Falls Fire Rescue told us the fire is under investigation, but that is standard.
It is unknown if there are structures or what the damage is like.
There are currently 70 firefighters battling the fire, KMON Radio reports.
We are working to get more information.