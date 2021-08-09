UPDATE: AUG 9 AT 9:06 A.M.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has removed the Kilbrennan Lake Road and Eastside Road evacuation orders Monday.
According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the evacuation order has been reduced to a pre-evacuation notice.
Impacted residents are receiving CODE RED notifications and individual calls.
Kilbrennan Lake Road and Eastside Road are only open to residents who live in these areas, they are still closed to the general public.
Seventeen Mile Road is also still closed to the general public and is open exclusively to residents and emergency crews.
LCSO reminds residents that are returning to use caution when traveling in the area as firefighters continue to work.
Law enforcement is patrolling the area.
The following areas are closed, according to LCSO: O'Brien Creek Road (752), North Fork O'Brien Creek (2380), Kilbrennan Lake Road (2394), Eastside Road, Seventeen Mile Road, Yaak Mountain Lookout, and Kilbrennan Lake Campground.
UPDATE: AUG. 5 AT 6:09 P.M.
Seventeen Mile Road is closed to the general public, but remains open to local residential traffic, South Yaak Fire incident personnel and emergency services.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office asks you to be mindful of the fire crews working in the area.
UPDATE: JULY 30 AT 1:54 P.M.
A pre-evacuation warning has been issued due to the South Yaak Fire.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reports the following areas are now in a pre-evacuation warning effective Friday:
- Yaak River Road Hwy 508, from the Highway 2 intersection to the Sylvanite Work Center.
- Pine Creek Road 395, from the Yaak 508 intersection, north to Curly Horse Lane.
- All of Seventeen Mile Road 471.
Sheriff’s deputies will be visiting properties in the pre-evacuation warning area to take resident information.
“Residents should be making final preparations for a possible future evacuation of these areas,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
Structure protection personnel may also be visiting to conduct structure/property protection assessments.
UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 6:15 P.M.
The U.S. Forest Service of Kootenai National Forest reports the South Yaak Fire is also moving east, crossing the road between Skinner and Kilbrennan Lakes.
At this point, no structures are immediately threatened.
Crews are conducting burnouts adjacent to East Side Road to reduce the intensity of the main fire. The fire is moving mainly across the slope, toward the north.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
TROY, Mont. - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER for Kilbrennan Lake Road near Troy. Residents are being asked to immediately leave the area.
Incident Management Team says the South Yaak Fire has taken a turn and is making significant runs back toward Kilbrennan Lake Road.
Affected residents in that area will be contacted personally by deputies, and a CODE RED notification has been completed.
The Eastside Road evacuation order remains in effect.
Eastside Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road are closed to residents and the general public until further notice.
The area is being patrolled by sheriff’s deputies.
For the safety of firefighters and the public, the Kootenai National Forest enacted an area closure that includes: O'Brien Creek Road (752), North Fork O'Brien Creek (2380), Kilbrennan Lake Road (2394), Eastside Road, (Lincoln County 176), and the Kilbrennan Lake Campground.
The South Yaak Fire is burning approximately four miles northwest of Troy.
It was reported at approximately .25 acres on the south slope of Yaak Mountain. However, it quickly grew. On July 20, Great Basin Type 2 Incident Management Team #4 took command of the fire.
On July 23, it grew about 400 acres after a log rolled down the slope, scattering embers which quickly turned to flames that ran back up the hill.
The fire is reportedly 10% contained and 1,523 acres in size.