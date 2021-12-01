UPDATE: DEC. 2 AT 4:27 pm:
After the damage done by the Westwind Fire was assessed in the town of Denton, the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office has given the following list of the Denton residences that are a total loss:
- 1210 Buena Vista
- 600 Main St
- 700 Lehman
- 610 Main St
- 701 Lehman
- 612 Main St
- 702 Lehman
- 616 Main St
- 703 Lehman
- 618 Main St
- 706 Lehman
- 716 Main St
- 710 Lehman
- 804 Lehman
- 815 Lehman
- 819 Lehman
- 910 Lehman
- 305 Railroad Ave
- 505 Railroad Ave
- 205 Keirstad
- 207 Keirstad
- 209 Keirstad
- 211 Keirstad
- 201 Ketchner
- 505 Ketchner
The sheriff’s office says a more thorough assessment will be forthcoming.
“We want to express our deepest sympathies to the individuals that lost their house, vehicle or storage buildings,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
Anyone misplaced by the fire due to the loss of their home is asked to contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-272-6668 or stop by the Civic Center 309 5th Ave. South in Lewistown.
UPDATE: DEC. 2 AT 3:23 P.M.
The Fergus County Sheriff's Office released new aerial photos taken at 11 a.m. Thursday. They show the devastation left by the Westwind Fire so far.
The photos were taken by Sgt. Jeremy Johnson and can be viewed below:
UPDATE: DEC. 2 AT 11:04 A.M.:
Donations are being taken to help support firefighting efforts and local home, business and ranch recovery regarding the Westwind Fire.
Anyone looking to donate can do so by leaving donations at Stockman Bank in Lewistown, or by mailing Montana Winter Fair, PO Box 931, Lewistown, Montana, 59457.
Those sending a donation by mail are asked to make a check out to Montana Winter Fair with West Wind/ Denton Fire in the memo area. You are asked to not mail cash.
Donations can also be made online on Montana Radio’s website by clicking here.
A GoFundMe has been set up here with the goal of helping Denton as well.
Troy Downing, the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, released a statement Thursday to the people of Denton:
"The wildfire in Denton, Montana has destroyed multiple homes and forced the evacuation of all 300 residents. Our agency is ready to help the victims of this tragic fire work with their insurance companies on claims to help rebuild this hard-hit Montana community.
Most homeowner insurance policies will cover living expenses such as hotels and food if you are forced out of your home. So, if you've been evacuated, check your policy or call your agent. It is important to keep receipts and to document any expenses associated with your displacement.
If your home was damaged or destroyed by fire, create an inventory list of your belongings. Search through photos on your phone and social media of your home and property to create a more detailed list and better document losses for your insurance company.
Our agency is here to help you work with your insurance company. If you have questions, reach out to our team at 444-2040 or go to CSIMT.gov.
My prayers are with the people of Denton."
UPDATE: DEC. 2 AT 9:38 A.M.
Officials are counting around 25 structures destroyed due to the Westwind Fire, including grain elevators and bridges, in Denton as of Thursday morning.
The Fergus County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook rural firefighters are still working to stop any additional fire spread or damage for the next several days.
Authorities put an evacuation warning in place, and FCSO said they are expecting an update on the evacuation status bu noon Thursday.
There are still power outages south of Highway 81 as of 9 a.m. Thursday.
FCSO is only allowing essential travel in the area once the community reopens to allow responders to continue to fight the fire. Highway 81 remains closed due to a burned bridge.
No injuries nor deaths were reported in this incident.
"We can replace property but we cannot replace a life," FCSO said in the Facebook post.
The area is still expecting high winds Thursday and FCSO said they encourage community members to remain vigilant of the conditions.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 10:33 P.M.
Numerous houses were lost on the southside of town, according to the Fergus County Sheriff's Office.
Thankfully, they say, no one was injured.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 5:06 P.M.:
Fergus County Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) gave an update on the West Wind Fire Wednesday evening.
According to the update, winds have quickly pushed the fire east across Highway 80 towards Denton, and suppression efforts are still underway but are improving.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the fire has involved some structures.
Many agencies are providing mutual aid, including state, neighboring counties and communities according to Fergus County DES.
According to the update, extreme winds are making firefighting efforts difficult and there has been no containment on the fire at this time.
Power lines are believed to have started the fire, however information is still being gathered.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 4:27 pm:
An evacuation shelter is being opened for those displaced by the West Wind Fire near Denton.
The evacuation shelter is being opened by the Montana Red Cross at the Lewistown Civic Center, 309 5th Ave. S.
Families can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 2:54 pm:
MT-81 is currently closed from mile marker 11 to mile marker 13 due to smoke reducing visibility.
According to the Wildland Fire Incidents map, the West Wind Fire is human-caused and is 2,500 acres large as of Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 2:39 pm:
The Fergus County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay out of the Denton area.
Highways around the area are closed, and an evacuation has taken place according to the sheriff's office.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 2. P.M.
Denton Public School is evacuating the school as recommended by the county department of emergency services due to the nearby fire.
DPS said on Facebook parents have picked up their students, or students are with the school in a bus east of town on Hoosac Road waiting for pick up.
DENTON, Mont. - Crews are battling a fire near Denton along Highway 80 Wednesday.
The Westwind Fire was reported north of Stanford Tuesday around 11:14 p.m.
Fergus County Department of Emergency Services said on Facebook powerful winds forced the fire across Highway 80 towards Denton.
At this time, the fire is not threatening the Denton community and there are no evacuations.
Crews are working on suppression efforts, which are getting better.
Fergus County DES said power lines are thought to have ignited the fire; however, the fire is still under investigation.