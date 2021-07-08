MISSOULA, Mont. - Six new fires have started in the Bitterroot National Forest Thursday.
According to BNF Facebook post, the following fires are:
- Three Frogs Fire is burning one-tenth of an acre and is contained and controlled. Three firefighters and a helicopter dropped water over the fire for initial attack. Firefighters are resuming mop-up Thursday. The fire was lightning caused.
- El Capitan Fire is burning one-tenth of an acre and is contained. Two firefighters and a helicopter dropped water over for initial attack. The fire is in mop-up status. The cause was lightning.
- Little Boulder Fire covers half an acre and was lightning caused. Eight firefighters and a helicopter for water drops responded for initial attack. Thursday, firefighters will finish line building and start mop-up.
- Took Fire is burning one-tenth of an acre and was caused by lightning. The fire is contained and controlled.
- McCart Fire covers a quarter acre and was lightning caused. Four firefighters and a helicopter for water drops responded for initial attack. Right now, the fire is contained and controlled. Firefighters will resume mop-up Thursday.
- Two Bear Meadows Fire covers a quarter acre and was lightning caused. Two firefighters and helicopters for water drops responded for initial attack. Fire fighters will finish line building and start mop-up Thursday.
BNF said no lightening is forecasted in the forest Thursday, and crews will continue to investigate smoke reports and detect and respond to fires possibly smoldering from recent storms.
According to BNF, smoke usually not visible until the next day or later, possibly weeks after a lightening strike.
Winds are expected to become greater behind a cold front Thursday, mainly from the west. Powerful high pressure will form across the Northern Rockies, climbing temperatures up and dropping relative humidity to the low teens, according to BNF.