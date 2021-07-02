Sleeman Fire burning northwest of Lolo

MISSOULA, Mont. - A fire was confirmed to be burning Thursday evening northwest of Lolo.
According to the Lolo National Forest, the Sleeman Fire was confirmed at 6:40 pm Thursday, July 1. It is burning in a remote area of the Sleeman Creek drainage, located approximately 4.5 miles northwest of Lolo.
As of Friday morning, the fire is one acre large but has multiple spot fires surrounding the main fire.
The fire is exhibiting active burning, creeping, and smoldering fire behavior, but with no forward spread currently, an update from the Lolo National Forest said.
Thirteen firefighters are on scene working on suppression operations and begin to build a containment line along with two helicopters that are actively dropping water on the fire to cool hot spots and support containment efforts.
At this time there are no closures in place and no structures are currently threatened.
“Firefighters would like to extend a thank you to local landowners in the Sleeman Creek area who have facilitated quick access for firefighters to the wildfire through private property,” the update says.