LOLO NAT’L FOREST, Mont. - Smoke reports were called in after a lightning storm over the Lolo National Forest Saturday night.

Crews are responding to four confirmed fires, two of which are expected to be contained by the end of shift Sunday

They will also continue to respond to two other confirmed fires throughout the day.

“Firefighters are expecting another busy day of initial response to hold-over lightning strike fires and expect new fires to occur,” an update to the Lolo National Forest Facebook reads.

The lighting-caused Murphy Creek Fire is a top priority because it is burning around five miles west of Superior.

It is reported to be five acres large and is in the Murphy Creek area, south of the Dry Creek Fishing Access.

The fire is visible from Superior, surrounding communities and I-90. No closures are in place at this time and no structures are immediately threatened.

People are asked to avoid the Clark Fork River as helicopters are using the river for water.

Currently, 25 firefighters are on scene and a hotshot crew is on the way to the fire. Smokejumpers are working to improve a helicopter landing area and access from the top of the ridge the update says.

The Wolverine 2 Fire is one acre large and is burning in a remote location at the headwaters of Cedar Creek, one mile east of Oregon Lakes/Idaho-Montana state line, one mile west of Freezeout Road #388.

An initial response to the fire is continuing and smoke jumpers jumped the fire.

Firefighters are working to establish a saw and hand line around the fire.

No closures are being reported with this fire.