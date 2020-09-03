ROSEBUD COUNTY- The Snider and Rice fires in the Ashland area are being taken over by the state the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office says.
A fire camp is being set up off Tongue River Road, and people in the area are being asked to watch out for the extra traffic.
The Rosebud County Sheriff’s office gave a list of the fires they currently have, saying they do not have a containment percentage to add to the estimated acres:
"Oil", located north of Sumatra, is about 10,000 acres.
"Snider", located north of Ashland, is about 31,600 acres.
"Rice", located north of Ashland, is about 12,000 acres.
In addition, Federal Management Assistance grants from FEMA were given to help with firefighting effort expenses on wildfires burning in eastern Montana, including the Snider and Rice fires.
9/3/20 5:00 pm update. The state has taken over the fires in the Ashland area (Snider and Rice fires). A fire camp is...Posted by Rosebud County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 3, 2020