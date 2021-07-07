UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 9:20 P.M.
According to InciWeb, Stark Divide Trails #50, 51 and 52 are closed, as well as Sunset Trail #234, Trail #204 and Trail #1195.
140 personnel continue work containing fires, that span an estimated 220 acres in the Lolo National Forest, that sprung up July 7 after a thunderstorm passed through the area.
Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 will take command Friday morning of the multiple fires burning on the Superior and Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger districts.
Firefighters are expecting new wildfires to emerge over the coming days due to increased temperatures and drying fuel moisture. Fire managers will continue efforts to detect confirm and respond rapidly to new wildfires.
UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 12:21 P.M.
Crews across the Lolo National Forest are continuing to engage on multiple fire fronts due to Wednesday’s thunderstorms.
An update from the U.S. Forest Service says the most lighting activity was in the western portion of the forest, which includes the Superior and Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger Districts.
The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 has been ordered and will take command of multiple wildfire incidents on the Superior Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger Districts by Friday.
Firefighters continue to prioritize response efforts and suppression resources on wildfires that are nearby or threatening values at risk such as infrastructure, buildings, recreational facilities or private property.
Fire managers used several helicopters, Single Engine Air Tankers, one Very Large Air Tanker, smokejumpers, ground crews, engines, heavy equipment, helitack and air attack during suppression efforts Wednesday.
Aerial resources were shared between multiple emerging incidents and were sued to slow fire spread while crews worked to assess and gain access to fire areas according to the update.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Lolo National Forest took on over 800 lightning strikes throughout the day on Wednesday. As a result, crews are actively responding to fires across several Districts, according to an update from the Lolo National Forest.
The majority of the activity is reportedly occurring on the Plains-Thompson Falls, Superior and Ninemile Ranger Districts in the western portion of the forest in Sanders and Mineral Counties.
The Thompson Creek Fire, located two and a half miles from Superior, was reported at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday, and is holding at around three to five acres in size.
So far, the Thompson Peak Lookout has been evacuated while crews work to contain the blaze. This fire is visible from I-90, Superior and Thompson Creek Drainage.
The 30 to 50 acre Lookout Fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and is continuing to spread. Located in the upper reaches of the Deep Creek Drainage, north of I-90, the fire is visible from the highway.
The Sunset Fire, reported at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday is also around 30 to 50 acres in size. This fire is located on the Dry Creek Divide, eight miles south of St. Regis.
Smoke is also visible from the highway and St. Regis, and Sunset Trail #234 has been closed.
Firefighters and fire managers have worked to identify locations of incoming smoke reports, detect, confirm and respond to wildfires throughout the day.
Due to the unseasonably dry and hot weather, fire crews remind you to call 911 if you see smoke.