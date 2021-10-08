South Moccasin Fire containment grows to 80%

LEWISTOWN, Mont. - The South Moccasin Fire burning seven miles northwest of Lewistown remains at 12,800 acres and containment grew to 80% by Friday.
Conditions are anticipated to improve with cooler temperatures and wet conditions in the days ahead, a release from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said.
Relative humidity is forecasted in the upper 30s to low 40s with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday.
Minor fire spread is expected to occur with some smoldering creeping in the interior of the fire. DNRC said relative humidity is likely to remain over 25% with 30 mile-per-hour wind gusts and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s Saturday.
Crews are still mopping up the southern end of the fire where they will finish suppression efforts within days. Crews are also clearing hazardous, dead trees along Tower Road.