Update, July 11 at 11:50 am:
As of 8:00 am Sunday, southbound traffic is being restricted to one lane on part of I-15 and northbound traffic is open.
The traffic restriction on I-15 southbound is between Craig and the Highway 287 exit.
Evacuations have been lifted on Craig River Road and all residents can return to their homes as well.
At this time Sevenmile Road is closed to all traffic.
Previous coverage:
WOLF CREEK, Mont. - Roads are closed near Wolf Creek and Craig due to a fire.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes on I-15 are closed between Wolf Creek and a few miles north of Craig.
The northbound lanes are closed at mile marker 227, near Wolf Creek and the southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 241, near the Gary Cooper Bridge.
US-287 is closed one mile north of I-15.
The size of the fire is currently unknown.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.