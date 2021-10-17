AUGUSTA, Mont. - Two new human-caused fire starts have put the Rocky Mountain Ranger District, and the entirety of the Scapegoat Wilderness on the Lincoln Ranger District back to Stage 1 fire restrictions.
Fire restrictions started at 12:00 am on Sunday, Oct. 17.
“Our district is working to contain the Crown Mountain Fire and yesterday, we received reports of two new human-caused starts, putting us at 6 human-caused starts on the district in the last month,” said Rocky Mountain District Ranger Mike Munoz. “It is disappointing to have to return to Stage 1 fire restrictions in October, and this is not something we take lightly.”
Both of these new fires are located southwest of Augusta on the Rocky Mountain Front.
The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says the Elk Creek Fire reported Saturday, Oct. 16 was contained at 1.5 acres large by lining it with water hose lay.
A few hours after the Elk Creek Fire was reported, the Falls Creek Fire was called in and is located in the West Fork Falls Creek just south of the Dearborn corridor.
As of Saturday evening, the fire was sized at 10 acres large and it is estimated to be burning about four miles from structures.
A Type 1 helicopter, a Type 3 helicopter, 2 large airtankers and a hotshot crew were working to contain it. The fire is estimated to be approximately 4 miles from structures.
Sunday afternoon a red flag warning will be in effect and people are asked to be mindful of conditions and activities that carry fire risk.
There will be increased fire traffic in the Dearborn corridor and people are also asked to avoid the area if possible.