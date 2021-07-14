Fergus and Sheridan Counties will enter into Stage I fire restrictions Friday, July 16, due to continuing hot and dry weather conditions.
All private, state and BLM lands within Chouteau, Golden Valley, Petroleum, Phillips and Valley Counties remain under Stage I fire restrictions that went into effect July 2.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lands on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge and the UL Bend National Wildlife Refuge within Fergus, Petroleum, Phillips and Valley counties will also remain under Stage I restrictions.
As well as the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
Burn bans are in effect for the Fort Belknap Reservation, Fort Peck Reservation and Blain, Daniels, Hill and Roosevelt Counties, according to a release.
The following acts are prohibited under Stage I restrictions:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire, except within an established metal fire ring within a designated, developed campground or recreation site.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed campground/recreation site, or in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
Exemptions include:
- Persons with written permits that specifically authorize the otherwise act.
- Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.
- Person conducting activities in those designated area where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
- Any federal, state or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
- All land within a city boundary is exempted.
- Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.
For more information on fire restrictions, you can visit www.mtfireinfo.org.