Interagency fire management officials in southwestern Montana enacted Stage I fire restrictions for multiple counties Friday.
Restrictions are in place for Madison, Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow, Jefferson and Powell Counties, as well as south of I-90 and Highway 12, Granite County south of I-90 and east of the Lolo National Forest boundary.
These fire restrictions affect lands within those counties and area lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, Bureau of Land Management, US Fish & Wildlife Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and National Park Service land managed by the Dillon Dispatch Zone.
Under Stage I restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire unless it is in a developed campsite with established fire pits or as designated in the specific closure order.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
Exemptions to the above Stage 1 prohibitions include the following:
- Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
- Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.
- Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
- Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
- All land within a city boundary is exempt.
- Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.
If you plan on recreating or camping outdoors, you can find fire restriction information and a web-based map located at https://www.mtfireinfo.org or contact the specific land management agency with jurisdiction.