State officials brief Governor Gianforte of summer wildfire season

HELENA - Wildfires no longer occur within a season, but now all year long. Those are the words of Governor Greg Gianforte before he heard from agency leaders on Montana's summer wildfire season.

Montana saw that last December with the destructive "West Wind Fire" in Denton.

Evening Anchor Angela Marshall listened to Monday's Facebook Live fire briefing as these agencies are preparing for yet another challenging year.

While the state is sitting at close to normal moisture levels, the National Weather Service is predicting above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation over the next four months, especially in areas east of the Rocky Mountains.

And meteorologists that this may lead to an extended wildfire season.

So firefighters will continue to rapidly and aggressively attack all wildfires and not let them burn.

The state also increased the minimum base pay for seasonal firefighters to make sure agencies have an adequate number of qualified firefighters to fight those fires.

But leaders from the DNRC, Forest Service, BLM as well as local and tribal fire departments stressed a need to get resources quickly, especially when they've become stretched thin across the country.

"When this is the case, our interagency relationships and coordination are even more critical," said DNRC Forestry Chief Sonia Germann. "Our collective wildfire-fighting community will be faced will collective decisions to prioritize resources that will have the greatest impacts at protecting the highest values at risk."

The fire briefing occurred six weeks earlier than last year's.

In the briefing, the governor also signed a proclamation, declaring the month of May as "Wildfire Awareness Month."

With 80-percent of wildfires in the state being human-caused, the governor said that this serves as a reminder to all Montanans to do their part to prevent forest and grassland fires, especially during the summer months.