UPDATE:

The Pondera County Sheriff is reporting winds are decreasing and responders on scene are starting to get the fire under control, KSEN AM 1150 shared to their social media.

CONRAD, Mont. - Fire activity in the area of Highway 91 and I-15 blocked traffic Wednesday evening.

According to Glacier County Disaster and Emergency Preparedness, a structure fire and a grass fire were reported north of Conrad.

Visibility is low on I-15 and other roads in the area.

Evacuations have been started by law enforcement.

Officials are seeking help from anyone who has a water truck, disk or anything that can help in fighting fires.

As of 6:50 pm, the Montana Department of Transportation has removed the Highway 95 closure from their Alerts, Closures & Incidents page.