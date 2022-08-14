HELENA, Mont. - A new fire is being reported on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District.
It was initially reported Saturday evening, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said.
The fire, named the Sugar Loaf Fire, is burning in steep rocky terrain and is estimated to be four acres large as of Sunday morning.
Resources are working on establishing an anchor point, and a Type 2 IA crew, hotshot crew, two Type 1 helicopters, a Type 3 helicopter as well as air attack are being called to respond.
